Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 21,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.41. 62,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,043. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

