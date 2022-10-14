Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 73,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,263. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

