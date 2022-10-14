Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.58% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,837,000 after acquiring an additional 707,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 139,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 170,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $40.45. 34,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,067. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27.

