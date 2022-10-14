Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after acquiring an additional 711,096 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,446,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 472,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,135 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,109. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $111.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

