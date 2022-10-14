Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Parsons alerts:

Insider Activity at Parsons

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 21.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $3,231,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSN opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.