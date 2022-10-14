Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Up 3.4 %

Universal Display stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $188.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.