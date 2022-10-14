Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,214 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,721,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.36. 192,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,943. The firm has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

