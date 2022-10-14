Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 2,065 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 14,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 213,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

