Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.14 Million Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

XNTK opened at $93.33 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $177.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.15.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.