Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.