Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,142,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $132.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

