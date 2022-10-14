Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.9 %

UHS stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.57 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average of $113.77.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

