Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $309.65 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.03 and a 200 day moving average of $354.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

