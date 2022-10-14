Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 611 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $293.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.38 and a 200 day moving average of $268.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $207.90 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

