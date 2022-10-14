Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 4.0 %

AIG stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

