Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 2,174 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.26% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

