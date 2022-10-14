Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.45.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.63. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.