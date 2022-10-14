Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Update

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 751,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

