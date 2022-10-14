Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PKGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,593,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,185 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $133,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $329,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $4,775,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

