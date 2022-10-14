Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,593,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,185 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $133,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $329,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $4,775,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

