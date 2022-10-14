Pariax LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pariax LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 344,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,409,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.