Pariax LLC Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Pariax LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Rivian Automotive accounts for about 0.3% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,441 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 200.0% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 27.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,529 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 33.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Truist Financial began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 63.05.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

