Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Citigroup

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $147.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $115.79 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

