Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 280 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 158,779 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,638,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after buying an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after buying an additional 137,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

VV stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.28.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.