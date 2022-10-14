P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $703.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $237.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.