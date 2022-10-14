P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $703.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $237.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

