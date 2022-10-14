Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $194,055.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00265102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00122408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00730925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00559684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00257165 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,288,553 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

