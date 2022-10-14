Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.
Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.7 %
OMI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 56,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
