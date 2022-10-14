Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.7 %

OMI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 56,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

