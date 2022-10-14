Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a hold neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $49.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.