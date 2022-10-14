Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a hold neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.
Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $49.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
