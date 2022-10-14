Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.30 ($6.43) to €5.90 ($6.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research report on Monday.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OUTFF opened at $3.48 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

