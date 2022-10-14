Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
Outfront Media Stock Down 1.2 %
Outfront Media stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.
Institutional Trading of Outfront Media
About Outfront Media
Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

