Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Stock Down 1.2 %

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.

Institutional Trading of Outfront Media

About Outfront Media

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 191,453 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 113,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.