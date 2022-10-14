Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $14,744,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $6,525,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

