Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBNNF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 57,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,526. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

