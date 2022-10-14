Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.64.

NYSE:OSK traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $75.84. 7,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,455. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

