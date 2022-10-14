Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 6,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,209. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $118.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
