Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 6,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,209. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $118.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 110.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

