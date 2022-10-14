Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 481.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.67.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$61.01 million during the quarter.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

