Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Craig Hallum

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 270.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

OIG opened at $0.41 on Friday. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $46.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Orbital Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:OIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbital Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.56%. The company had revenue of $93.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 581,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 803,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

