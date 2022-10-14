Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 1.2 %

ETR stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.36. 17,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.