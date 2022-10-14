Opus Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 53,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MS traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. 551,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,314. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

