OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OptimumBank stock remained flat at $4.15 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

