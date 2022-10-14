Optimism (OP) Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Optimism has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $156.41 million and approximately $58.83 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003740 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003080 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,412.79 or 0.27739398 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010834 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars.
