Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

NYSE:OPY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.22 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.