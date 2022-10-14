Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Oppenheimer Stock Performance
NYSE:OPY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
Further Reading
