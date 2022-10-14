Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 4,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $13,564,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

