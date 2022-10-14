OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. OneMain accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity

OneMain Stock Up 2.8 %

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.