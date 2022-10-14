OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Lifted by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity

OneMain Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMF opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $60.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

