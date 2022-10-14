One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
One Liberty Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OLP remained flat at $21.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties
About One Liberty Properties
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Recommended Stories
