One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLP remained flat at $21.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

