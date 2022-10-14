OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OCX stock remained flat at $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 178,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,759. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

