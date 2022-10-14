Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

OMCL stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

