Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

