Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,169. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

