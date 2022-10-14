Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 1.4 %

ODC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870. The company has a market cap of $164.44 million, a PE ratio of 190.58 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth $3,524,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth $1,593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 203.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

