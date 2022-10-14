Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $13,198,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 454,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

